ASI held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Jajpur

Jajpur: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Binjharpur police station here red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe.

The arrested officer has been identified as Judhistira Mallick, ASI of Binjharpur police station in the district.

According to the sources, Judhistira had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a person to settle a case. Following which, the victim approached the anti-corruption wing and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint,  sleuths of Jajpur Vigilance division laid a trap and caught the accused ASI while he was accepting the gratification.

A case has been registered against the accused officer and a probe into the incident is underway.

