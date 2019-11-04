Arrested Kendrapara Cooperative Society President Served Show-Cause Notice

Bhubaneswar/Kendrapara: Arrested Kendrapara Cooperative Society president, Pramod Kumar Sahu, has been served show-cause notice and also debarred from attending service.

In last three days, serious allegations are coming out in electronic and print media involving Sahu, relating to moral turpitude, which are grave in nature and the said allegations are likely to have far-reaching effect on the functioning of the Society and its members as well as the public and civil society at large, the Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Odisha stated today.

Issuing the notice, Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik, IAS, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Odisha has asked Pramod Kumar Sahu to state his objections, if any, within 7 days, as to why, he shall not be removed from the office of member as well as President of the Committee of Management of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., failing which the matter shall be decided as per law.

“Till a decision is taken on the above issue under Sub-Section (8) of Section 32 of the Odisha Cooperative Societies Act, 1962, Pramod Kumar Sahu is hereby debarred from attending the office and discharge duties as member and President of the Committee of Management of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. in the interest of the Society and its members. The Vice President of the Society shall act as I/C President till the matter is finalised,” the notice further stated.

Notably, a lady employee of the cooperative society had approached the Town Police lodging complaint of sexual harassment by Sahu on April 30, 2019. However, the police allegedly refused to file a case following which the woman moved the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court. Three months later the Town Police registered a case in this regard following the direction of the SDJM court.

A platoon of police force led by Additional SP B Gagarin Mohanty reached Sahu’s Baniamal-based residence at around 11.30 pm Sunday night and took him into custody. He was then taken to the Town Police Station and grilled for several hours. Today morning, Sahu was taken to a hospital where his medical test was conducted. Later, he was arrested.

As per the latest reports, accused Sahu has been sent to jail after the SDJM court rejected his bail plea in connection with the sexual harassment of a lady employee.

On the other hand, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a statement saying that Pramod Sahu, President, Kendrapada Credit Cooperative Society, is not a member of the party as he had resigned a long time ago.