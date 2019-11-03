Army jawan found hanging inside Army Air Defence College in Berhampur

Berhampur: The body of a jawan was found hanging in a quarter inside Army Air Defence College at Golabandha in Berhampur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Navnita Krishna of Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, Navnita had gone missing from lines this morning following which his inmate started searching for him. However, his body was found hanging to the ceiling in a quarter inside Army Air Defence College.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. While the exact reason behind jawan’s death is unclear, police have launched a probe into the incident.