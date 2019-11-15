Armed miscreants loot jewellery shop in Jharsuguda

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
miscreants loot
18

Jharsuguda: Two armed miscreants allegedly looted a jewellery shop in the busy Gandhi Chhak under Brajarajnagar police limits in Jharsuguda district this evening. The owner of the looted shop ‘ Saraf Jewellers’ has been identified as Pravati Saraf.

Related Posts

Senior Inspector Of Legal Metrology Lands In Vigilance Net

Inter-Ministerial Central team assess Cyclone Bulbul damage…

19-yr-old youth dies of electrocution in Mayurbhanj

According to eyewitnesses, two masked miscreants armed with guns arrived at the jewellery shop on a bike this evening and threatened the employees at gunpoint. Later, they started grabbing precious ornaments. One of them also opened blank firing to terrorise the people and then the duo fled the spot.

On being alerted, Jharsuguda SDPO Dilip Das reached the spot and started investigating into the matter. “Efforts were on to trace and apprehend the miscreants involved in the robbery, The CCTV footages of the jewellery shop are being scanned, sources in the police said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Senior Inspector Of Legal Metrology Lands In Vigilance Net

Inter-Ministerial Central team assess Cyclone Bulbul damage…

19-yr-old youth dies of electrocution in Mayurbhanj

1 of 2,994