Armed miscreants loot jewellery shop in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Two armed miscreants allegedly looted a jewellery shop in the busy Gandhi Chhak under Brajarajnagar police limits in Jharsuguda district this evening. The owner of the looted shop ‘ Saraf Jewellers’ has been identified as Pravati Saraf.

According to eyewitnesses, two masked miscreants armed with guns arrived at the jewellery shop on a bike this evening and threatened the employees at gunpoint. Later, they started grabbing precious ornaments. One of them also opened blank firing to terrorise the people and then the duo fled the spot.

On being alerted, Jharsuguda SDPO Dilip Das reached the spot and started investigating into the matter. “Efforts were on to trace and apprehend the miscreants involved in the robbery, The CCTV footages of the jewellery shop are being scanned, sources in the police said.