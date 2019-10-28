Apollo, AMRI, Ashwini Hospitals Asked To Provide Free Treatment To Accident Victims

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The Odisha government has asked three private hospitals in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to provide free treatment to accident victims.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha, through a notification, has asked the Apollo Hospital & AMRI Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack to provide free treatment to trauma patients in the golden 48 hours of the accident from the Free Treatment for Trauma Fund (FTTF).

“In order to facilitate prompt treatment and assist in the management of trauma patients due to road traffic accident, it has been decided to render the medical/ surgical /critical care free of cost in private hospitals so that no lacunae remains in the treatment due to financial constraints of the patient,” the notification read.

The treatment cost of such patients will be met from Free Treatment to Trauma Fund, the notification mentioned.

The state health department has formed a cell comprising Dr.Anil Kumar Sahu, joint DMET (mobile no:9437054930), Manilal Gupta (mobile no:9439998153) and Dilip Kumar Nanda (mobile no:9348677133) to guide the patients and their relatives to provide free treatment to accident victims.