Anushka Sharma Roped in as Brand Ambassador for Godrej Expert Rich Crème Hair Colour

Mumbai: One of India’s largest selling hair colour, Godrej Expert Rich Crème, from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has roped in Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma as the new face for the brand. This move is in line with making the brand more contemporary and relevant in consonance with today’s lifestyle while infusing a youthful appeal.

With $23.4 million brand value as per Celebrity Brand Valuation 2018 Rankings by Duff & Phelps (D&P), Anushka is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country. She is known not only known for her work but also as a trendsetter in the beauty and lifestyle space. Thus, coming together of Godrej Expert Rich Crème and Anushka is an ideal move as both complement each other. A multi-media campaign with Anushkais going live leveraging television, digital and social media to engage audiences on easy hair colour.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Sunil Kataria CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Godrej Expert Rich Crème has been an expert of accessible hair transformation. It is a revolutionary offering that has established a strong foothold across Indian households over the years. We are thrilled to partner with the country’s leading superstar Anushka Sharma to chart our future growth roadmap. She is a global icon, revered for her style and is regarded as one of the best actors of this generation. This strategic association will enable us to penetrate the younger target groups for crème hair colour while enhancing the loyalty of existing users. Thereby, reiterating dominance of Godrej Expert Rich Crème in the category.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Anushka Sharma, said, “Godrej has been a legacy brand that has pioneered hair colours in India. I am pleased to associate with Godrej Expert Rich Crème. I’m looking forward to building a strategic journey forward and furthering the company’s vision for India.”

As part of this association, the brand has released a new TVC with Anushka featuring the new Godrej Expert Rich Crème hair colour with 10X more aloe vera. This new offering comes in 5 beautiful colours Natural Black, Natural Brown, Dark Brown, Black Brown and Burgundyloaded with the goodness of 10X more aloe vera that makes the hair softer, shinier and gorgeous. The TVC highlights how one can shed their inhibitions to colour their hair and step out with confidence as Godrej Expert Rich Crème ensures rich colour backed by a formula enriched with the goodness of aloe vera making hair soft and shiny.

Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the TVC opens with Anushka entering her friend’s house as they are prepping to step out. On seeing her friend, Anushka instinctively compliments her pretty dress and asks her to wear her hair down instead of tying it up. Reluctant to do so, the friend points out to her white hair. Anushka hands her a packet of Godrej Expert Rich Crème hair colour, confident that the benefits of 10X more aloe vera will not just cover the greys but also takes care of the hair. She goes on to add how Godrej Expert Rich Crème contains no ammonia formulation that makes hair softer and shinier.

Commenting on the TVC, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “Godrej Expert is an iconic brand that has pretty much taught Indians to colour their hair with the care it deserves. With the new breakthrough of 10x aloe vera, the dekh bhaal goes up several notches higher. Putting all hair colour worries to rest, while also delivering gorgeous colour. In the TVC, we have Anushka Sharma asking her friend to colour her hair with the reassurance of a colour that cares like a friend would.”

Godrej Expert Rich Crème is India’s most trusted brand for hair colour with innovative product formulation that is specially curated for Indian hair. The special formulation is enriched with aloe vera conditioning formula that nourishes hair while ensuring the coverage of grey hair, thereby making the hair incredibly soft. Getting rid of the hassle, users simply have to mix, apply and rinse for complete coverage and nourished hair. Godrej Expert Rich Crème is affordable priced at INR 30 for a single sachet and INR 99 for multi-application pack.