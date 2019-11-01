Anna Hazare To Visit Bhubaneswar On Nov 6

Bhubaneswar: Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare will be visiting Odisha on November 6. Soon after his arrival, he will attend the national conclave of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) at Baramunda ground in Bhubaneswar.

This has been informed by the convenor of NNKS Akshay Kumar.

The long-going farmers’ agitation demanding Pride, Prestige, and Pension is likely to get a major boost as noted social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare will visit Odisha to join hands in fight for the rights of farmers in State.

The outfit has called for a farmers’ convention at Bhubaneswar and scores of farmers from across Odisha are expected to participate in it.