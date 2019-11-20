Andy Murray gives Britain a 1-0 lead in Davis Cup finals 2019

Madrid: Veteran Badminton player Andy Murray made a successful return to the Davis Cup on Wednesday, as he beat Tallon Griekspoor at Madrid.

Murray trailed 4-1 in the third set and 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker but came back both times to give Britain a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Group E of the Davis Cup Finals.

While Murray struggled to beat the 179th-ranked Griekspoor, Novak Djokovic cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over 73rd-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, giving Serbia a 2-0 victory over Japan in Group A.

Murray had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016 when Britain lost to Argentina in the semifinals. In October, the three-time Grand Slam champion won his first title since undergoing hip surgery in January.