Ammonia Gas Leak In Balasore Factory; 100 Workers Taken Ill

Balasore: As many as 100 workers engaged in a prawn processing factory in Panapana at Khantapada area under Soro police limits in Balasore district were taken sick due to leakage of Ammonia gas on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 8:30 PM this evening when the Ammonia gas started leaking in the factory and as many as 100 workers, mostly women were exposed to the gas.

Reportedly, all the ill-taken persons were initially rushed to the Khantapada CHC. Later, as many as 40 of them were shifted to Balasore DHH as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, local police reached the factory and started investigating the matter. However, the actual cause behind the gas leak is yet to be ascertained, sources added.