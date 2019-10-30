Amazon Storyboxes to take seller stories closer to customers

Bhubaneswar: If you shopped during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, chances are you discovered something unusual on your delivery box. Amazon customers have started receiving their orders in boxes that tell stories- stories of transformation and success of small and medium businesses thriving on Amazon. Amazon India has over half a million sellers on its marketplace and every seller’s journey with Amazon is a unique transformation story. With an intent to highlight some of these inspiring stories to customers, Amazon India today announced the roll out of its India first packaging innovation– “Amazon Storyboxes”.

The Amazon box is one of the most widely distributed and recognizable brand asset for sellers and customers alike. Amazon has used this element to bring sellers to the forefront of their marketplace in India and hence, create a deeper connect with customers. The Storybox features the stories of Amazon sellers who have seen a transformative impact in their lives by selling on the marketplace and are positively impacting the society in a meaningful way, through their businesses.

The campaign idea #IAmAmazonstems from the insight that we look for what’s inside the delivered box but are mostly unaware of who is behind these boxes. The Amazon box holds more than just a product; it holds lakhs of inspirational stories of the hopes and aspirations of sellers. With Amazon Storyboxes, the company intends customers to meet sellers with every delivery. Lakhs of customers have received the first set of Amazon Storyboxes when they shopped during the recent Great Indian Festival.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India, said, “Sellers are a key part of the Amazon flywheel. We have over 5 lakh small businesses, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and emerging brands selling on our marketplace and every Amazon seller has a unique story behind their success. With Storyboxes, we wanted to bring these stories to life. We have showcased 6 seller stories on our boxes till now, and we will soon be scaling this initiative up to bring many more such stories to you. We hope that this initiative will help customers get a glimpse of how they are an integral part of the transformation journeys of lakhs of sellers on Amazon.in.”