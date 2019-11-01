All You Need To Know About “No-Shave November”

New York: “No-Shave November” refers to an annual charity event where men don’t shave, groom, or cut their facial hair for the entire month of November as a way of raising awareness and money to fight cancer.

While October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, November is focused on men’s health awareness, including testicular, prostate and colon cancers.

Two organizations share the credit in starting this endeavor: the No Shave November foundation, which encourages no facial hair shaving at all, and the Movember Foundation, which advocates for shaving all but your ‘stash. Both organizations have been around for over a decade and have raised millions of dollars to support research and awareness projects for these cancers.

“No-Shave November” was a term coined by the Movember Foundation in fall of 2004. Their goal was to simply raise awareness for testicular and colon cancers by not shaving for an entire month. As many chemotherapy patients lose their hair during treatment, the foundation aims to do just the opposite, by having their supporters grow their hair as long and as much as possible in the month and donating the money you would have spent on razors and shaving cream to cancer research.

Although “No-Shave November” is the main title this event is given, there is another version of the event called “Movember,” which is hosted by the same foundation. The only difference being that Movember participants are to grow only mustaches, and No-Shave November participants grow out everything.

Movember began in Australia in 2003 to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancers, according to the Movember Foundation, a nonprofit that raised nearly $21 million in 2013.

No-Shave November is a different organization that encourages people to donate what they would otherwise spend on hair grooming to the American Cancer Society.