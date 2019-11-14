Ajinkya Rahane Joins Delhi Capitals in Trade

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals has completed yet another successful trade by getting on board experienced Indian right-hander Ajinkya Rahane, and releasing spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 season of the VIVO Indian Premier League.

“Rahul and Mayank are both extremely talented cricketers with a bright future ahead of them. I am confident they will excel at Rajasthan Royals,” Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said on the occasion. “I am also extremely honoured to welcome one of India’s most stellar and consistent batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane, to the DC family. When the franchise underwent a revamp last year, a decision was made to keep Indian players at its core. The result was there for everyone to see, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma performing brilliantly for us, and complimenting the youth that DC has in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, among others. That thought process has continued for us this time around as well, as is evident in the signing of Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by that of Ajinkya Rahane. I am sure Rahane’s wealth of experience, and familiarity with the conditions will help Delhi Capitals go a long way in IPL 2020.”

Ajinkya Rahane has been a vital cog in India’s batting, having scored more than 7000 runs across formats. In the IPL, he played for Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2009. After skipping the 2010 edition, the 31 year old was picked by Rajasthan Royals – a team he was synonymous with, up until last season, during which he captained in a few games as well. Rahane has 3820 runs from 140 IPL games, with two centuries to his name.