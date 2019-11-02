AirAsia announces final Big Sale for fares as low as Rs 1019

AirAsia, the world’s most preferred low cost carrier today announced the launch of Big Sale with a bundle of offers for all guests. Flyers can now avail exciting offers to all domestic and international destinations during the 8 days long sale period. Guests can enjoy promotional all-in one-way member’s fares from as low as INR 1019 for domestic routes and INR 2399 for international routes.

While the priority booking for AirAsia BIG members begins on the 03 November 2019, the public booking will commence on 04 November 2019 and go on till the 10 November 2019. Guests can avail these offers for travel through 27 April 2020 to 01 March 2021. AirAsia BIG Members will enjoy 24-hours priority access to the sale from 00:01 3 Nov 2019.

Speaking about the launch of Big Sale, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India, said, “As one of the most preferred low-cost carriers in the world, we encourage people to travel the world at pocket-friendly budgets. With the holiday and festive season just around the corner, most people looking to travel can now plan their holiday to perfection with AirAsia’s Big Sale. With the launch of Big Sale, AirAsia intends to make flying accessible to everyone across the world”

Guests can now book their tickets on https://bit.ly/30k8lmf

