Age fudging: BCCI bans two Odisha cricketers for 2 years

Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Taking stern action on age fudging in Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned two Odisha cricketers for submitting fake age certificates.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera confirmed that citing discrepancies in the birth certificate, the BCCI has banned the two Odisha crickets- all-rounder Rajesh Mohanty and Krishna Palai for two years

According to sources, the decision of BCCI came after it found the age certificate submitted by the players for this season did not match with the documents submitted by them in the last season.

Owing to the mismatch in age given earlier and the age mentioned in the affidavits submitted now the BCCI has banned both the cricketers for two years, sources said.