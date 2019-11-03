Ace of Space Season 2 Finale: Watch Odia Girl Prakruti Mishra

Mumbai: Ace of Space Season 2 is in a very critical phase in the competition, as the grand finale is scheduled to be aired on Sunday evening.

Though the viewers are waiting to find out some winners, the last episode will feature amazing performances by contestants including Odia girl Prakruti Mishra.

The fight for the title is predominantly between Salman Zaidi and Baseer Ali. The showdown to the finale can’t get any better with Baseer’s victory in the ticket to finale. The fans of Salman and Baseer are trending hashtags in favor of their respective contestants. It would be interesting to see which deserving contestant wins the title of Ace of Space 2.