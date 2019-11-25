9th IconSWM-CE 2019 at KIIT from 27th Nov

Bhubaneswar: 9th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management towards Circular Economy (9th IconSWM-CE 2019) will be held at KIIT Deemed to be University from 27 – 30 November 2019.

The theme of the Conference is sustainable waste management for circular Economy. KIIT Deemed to be University is organizing the conference in association with the International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW). More than 1200 delegates from 30 countries including India will participate in the conference.

The symposium will be grazed by number of eminent speakers from universities, research laboratories and industry from different countries including Prof. M. Nelles, Rostock University, Germany; Prof. Francesco Di Maria, Univ. of Perugia, Italy, Dr. Abas Basir, AECEP, Sri Lanka; Dr Ashok Pandey, CSIR, India; Prof H. N. Chanakya, IISc; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, KIIT, Dr B. S. S. Prasad, Ex-Chairman, APPCB and many others.

The conference will be deliberated on various issues related to innovation and implementation in solid and liquid waste management including policies & strategies, segregation, collection, transportation, biological and thermal and mechanical treatment technologies, LCA, climate change, circular economy, research, business opportunities etc.

The conference will also have major participation from Industry personnel from across India giving an insight into current practices and thus bringing the academia and industry under the same roof providing a platform for collaboration.

The conference has also started giving awards under IconSWM Excellence Awards for Industries, ULBs and NGOs. A special type of competition of recycled products for IconSWM Excellence Award has also been initiated. The IconSWM – Springer Excellence Awards” for best papers. “Young Scientist Awards” and “Eminent Personality Award” are the other awards on offering in 9th IconSWM 2019.

The IconSWM movement was initiated for better waste management and environmental protection since the year 2009 through generating awareness and bringing all the stakeholders together from all over the world under the aegis of the ISWMAW.

IconSWM has become significantly one of the biggest platforms in India for knowledge sharing, awareness generation and encouraging the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), government departments, researchers, industries, NGOs, Communities and other stakeholders in the area of waste management in the country.