’83: Ranveer Singh shares pic portraying Natraj Shot in Kapil Dev Style

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen next in ‘83, took to social media to share a new picture of himself as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

In the picture, Ranveer Singh is seen posing the iconic Natraj shot of the former Indian cricket team captain.

Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film.

Ranveer Singh has donned an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev for the film. The former captain of team India himself taught the award-winning actor how to ace the Natraj shot.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Other team members of the ‘83 squad will be played by Saquib Saleem, Adinath Kothari, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna among others. ’83 is scheduled to release in April 2020.

The upcoming film ‘83 is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for India. Kapil Dev was the captain of team India in the international series, who led the team to a major victory and lifted the first-ever World Cup for the country.