7th National Children’s Literary Festival at KiiT International School Concludes

Bhubaneswar: The 7th Edition of National Children’s Literary Festival (NCLF) has concluded in KiiT International School on 10th November. Over 500 students from across the state and outside participated in this two-day event from 9th and 10th November.

Addressing students and budding authors during the inaugural session Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS said, “NCLF reflects the KIIT philosophy of educational statesmanship as we envisioned an exclusive literary meet for teenagers, and seven years later, we are still the only organization that hosts a literary fest for young emerging adults. Kloud 9, which is presenting this Fest is an international literary magazine for children that is published by KiiT International School with Mr. Ruskin Bond, as its Chief Editor.” He said, NCLF is a platform for blurring barriers of experiential learning between privileged children and the underprivileged tribal students of KISS.

“Creativity and imagination is not the preserve of the rich and the fortunate. Opportunity and exposure is what brings out the best in all,” Samanta added.

Vaijayanti Tonpe, a children’s author by choice in her brief address said that Indian writing in English is poised to come of age and festival like NCLF provide the ideal platform to help children shrug off the burden of imitation and emerge out of the shadows of ‘English writers’ and find their niche, by being true to their identity.

In her welcome address Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School said, “This two-day NCLF will be a favorite tick mark in your life calendars a meaningful experience and perhaps, you will know yourself better. Fiction augments reality innately for us, human beings. So explore that world of fiction and fantasy with imagination and communication.”

Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal, KiiT International School also spoke on the occasion. During valedictory students and budding authors were awarded by the guests.