5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits SCB Hosp

Cuttack: Chief Minister’s Secretary and 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Wednesday visited the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack to assess the functioning of the government healthcare facilities there.

Pandian along with the Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok Meena, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit and collector Sudhanshu Mohan Samal visited different wards of the hospital in the district today and reviewed the status of the government healthcare facilities in the hospital premises. The team also interacted with the patients and their relatives at the hospital and inquired about the facilities.

Besides, the team also held discussions with the doctors and hospital authorities over various issues in the hospital.

Meanwhile, CM Naveen Patnaik will hold a meeting at Loka Seva Bhavan in the evening today with HODs students and administrative authorities on the development and patient welfare in SCB medical college.