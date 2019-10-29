5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Deogarh DHH

Deogarh: Chief Minister’s Secretary and 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Tuesday visited Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to assess the functioning of the government healthcare facilities there.

Pandian along with the Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok Meena, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit and collector Sudhanshu Mohan Samal visited different wards of the district headquarters hospitals in the district today and reviewed the status of the government healthcare facilities in the hospital premises.

The team also interacted with the patients and their relatives at the hospital and inquired about the facilities. Later, the team visited the Medical College.

