57% Indians Want Censorship For Netflix, Hotstar

New Delhi: With a number of shows on online streaming platforms having violence, nudity and strong language, about 57 per cent of people in India now think censorship is required for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Voot, according to a new survey by YouGov.

As per reports, while 27 per cent of those surveyed think censorship is not required for these platforms, 16 per cent are unsure of it.

Besides, most people in the country feel a lot of offensive content unsuitable for public viewing is being created nowadays and hence should be censored.