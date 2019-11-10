5-Yr-Old Kid Drowns In Septic Tank In Rourkela

Rourkela: The body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from an unused septic tank in Koel Nagar area under Raghunathpalli police limits in the Rourkela City today.

The deceased has been identified as Anish Sahu of Jamia Colony in Panposh on the outskirts of Steel City.

As per reports, the minor boy was spotted by local youth who immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

The family members suspect that the boy who had gone missing since morning might have drowned after falling into the water-filled tank.

Reportedly, the septic tank of the under-construction building was not covered. Police have started an investigation into the incident.