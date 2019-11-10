5-Yr-Old Kid Drowns In Septic Tank In Rourkela

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Kid Drowns
9

Rourkela: The body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from an unused septic tank in Koel Nagar area under Raghunathpalli police limits in the Rourkela City today.

The deceased has been identified as Anish Sahu of Jamia Colony in Panposh on the outskirts of Steel City.

Related Posts

Situation Report On Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ Impact In Odisha

Odia Doctor Anshuman Naik youngest to get Ero-Asian Academy…

Ganjam Collector to impose ban on tobacco use in MKCG…

As per reports, the minor boy was spotted by local youth who immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

The family members suspect that the boy who had gone missing since morning might have drowned after falling into the water-filled tank.

Reportedly, the septic tank of the under-construction building was not covered. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Situation Report On Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ Impact In Odisha

Odia Doctor Anshuman Naik youngest to get Ero-Asian Academy…

Ganjam Collector to impose ban on tobacco use in MKCG…

1 of 2,949