5 hurt in group clash in Bolangir

Bolangir: As many as five persons suffered injuries in a group clash that broke out between two neighbours over past enmity at Mahimunda under Puintala police limits of Bolangir district.

According to sources, an argument ensued between the families of Mukteswar Gadatia and Samaru Pradhan over some issues last night. The situation took an ugly turn after the family members attacked each other.

Following this, five persons sustained critical injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital. Later, two of them were shifted to Bhima Bhoi MCH after their health condition deteriorated.

