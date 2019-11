New Delhi: Tremors were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Lucknow and many cities across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening after an earthquake hit the India-Nepal border.

The earthquake was measured at magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicentre was located in Nepal’s Khaptad National Park.

This is an initial report. More details are awaited.