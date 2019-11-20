42 jewellers penalised for cheating consumers: Minister Ranendra Swain

Bhubaneswar: The State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has penalised 42 jewellers between 2017 and 2019 for cheating consumers in Odisha.

This was informed by Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain in the State Assembly on Wednesday. While 31 jewellery shops were raided in 2017-2018, 11 jewellery shops raided this year and penalties ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2000 was collected from them, Swain informed.

Minister Swain said that the highest number of jewellery shops were found to have cheated the consumers in Cuttack and Balasore.

The minister also furnished a list which stated that there are as many 7 jewellery shops in Cuttack, six in Balasore and four in Khurda which were found cheating the consumers. The minister said action will be taken against jewellers found cheating customers.

However, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro asked why the department did not conduct raids in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur cities.