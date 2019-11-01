4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Boy In Kandhamal village

Kandhamal: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The matter came to light after the family members of the victim lodged a police complaint in this regard.

According to sources, while the girl was playing in front of her house the accused managed to lure the girl and took her to an abandoned place in the village. Later, the boy allegedly raped the minor.

The girl narrated about the incident to her parents who subsequently filed a complaint at the police station against the accused.

Based on the complaint lodged police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a manhunt to nab the accused minor who is reportedly absconding after the incident.

Besides, the girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.