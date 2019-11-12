4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Uttarakhand

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
4.5 magnitude earthquake
0

Dehradun: A quake measuring 4.5 magnitude jolted Uttarakhand on Tuesday with its tremors being felt in Pithoragarh and Almora.

There was no report of any damage to life and property, Pithoragarh District Magistate V K Jogdande said.

Related Posts

Odisha Assembly To Go Paperless This Winter Session

President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra

12 killed,3 injured in fatal road accident in Jammu and…

The State Emergency Operation Centre here said that the earthquake was of medium-intensity that shook parts of Uttarakhand in the morning.

The reports said that the quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. The quake’s epicenter was near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district. The depth of occurrence was below 10 km.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha Assembly To Go Paperless This Winter Session

President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra

12 killed,3 injured in fatal road accident in Jammu and…

1 of 7,147