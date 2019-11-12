4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A quake measuring 4.5 magnitude jolted Uttarakhand on Tuesday with its tremors being felt in Pithoragarh and Almora.

There was no report of any damage to life and property, Pithoragarh District Magistate V K Jogdande said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre here said that the earthquake was of medium-intensity that shook parts of Uttarakhand in the morning.

The reports said that the quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. The quake’s epicenter was near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district. The depth of occurrence was below 10 km.