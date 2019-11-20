3-member panel to probe gross irregularities in fire safety certificate allotment

Bhubaneswar: Prior to the reshuffle in top police cadres, the Odisha government ordered an inquiry against senior police officer Bijay Kumar Sharma after coming across gross irregularities in fire safety certificate allotment to industries during his incumbency as the Director-General of Fire Services.

A three-member probe panel including Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and the Home Secretary has been constituted by the State government to probe allegations against Sharma.

“Huge pendency of applications for issuance of fire safety recommendations and certificates in the Directorate of Fire Services has caused immense inconvenience not only to the general public but also to business, industry, educational and medical establishments,” a notification from the Home Department stated.

Following this, the State government also transferred BK Sharma as OSD Home Department.

