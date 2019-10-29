‘3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk to visit Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood flick ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk is scheduled to visit Odisha on October 30.

The education reformist will reportedly deliver a lecture at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Sonam Wangchuk is an Indian engineer, innovator, and education reformist. He is the founding director of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, which was founded in 1988 by a group of students who had been in his own words, the ‘victims’ of an alien education system foisted on Ladakh.