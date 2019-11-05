2nd National Conference of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan Tomorrow; CP issues traffic advisory
Bhubaneswar: In view of the 2nd National Conference of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan at Baramunda Play Ground in Bhubaneswar tomorrow, the Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for public safety and security from 10 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday.
Here are the traffic regulations to be followed in Bhubaneswar on November 6th, 2019.
- All the vehicles carrying the workers of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan coming from Khurda side after crossing Khandagiri Chhak will take a left turn at Green Earth Nursery and shall park their vehicles on both sides of the road at Jayadev Vatika.
- All the vehicles carrying the workers of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan coming from Cuttack side will pass through Saptashati Temple, Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar & at Jayadev Vihar will avail the service road, drop the workers and take right turn towards Rental Colony, Kalinga Studio Chhak and park their vehicles on both sides of the rood in an orderly manner,
- All the vehicles carrying the workers of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan coming from Puri side will pass through Saptashati Temple, Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar & at Jayadev Vihar will avail the service road, drop the workers and take right turn towards Rental Colony, Kalinga Studio Chhak and park their vehicles on both sides of the road in an orderly manner.
- All the vehicles carrying the workers of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan coming from Nandankanan side will pass through Nalco Chhak, Sainik School & at Jayadev Vihar will avail the service road, drop the workers and take a right turn towards Rental Colony, Kalinga Studio Chhak and park their vehicles on both sides of the rood in an orderly manner.
- All the vehicles carrying the workers of Nabanirman Krushak Sangathan coming from Bhubaneswar city side will pass through Fire station square towards Rental Colony and park their vehicles on either side of the rood in an orderly manner.
- All the Police vehicles / two wheelers of Police personnel will park their vehicles inside the play ground of Rajadhani College.
- All the normal buses will ply on NH-16 and move up to Khandagiri Chhak then take U-turn and will proceed to Baramunda Bus stand on the service road.