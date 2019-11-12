26 years of Baazigar: Kajol celebrates with a quirky post

By pragativadinewsservice
26 years of Baazigar
Mumbai: The 1993 Diwali release Baazigar was Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s one of the blockbuster movie. On this day, the iconic revenge drama turned 26 years and the lead actress of the film, Kajol shared a quirky boomerang video on Instagram, ushering a wave of nostalgia.

In the video, Kajol is seen winking her left eye to the beats of the film’s superhit song, “Yeh kaali kaali aankhein”. <>

 

Oops! still don’t have black eyes 👀 😋 #26YearsOfBaazigar

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Abbas-Mustan’s thriller, co-starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, is still remembered for the dialogue “Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai” and its music, besides SRK’s anti-hero avatar.

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn, who will essay the role of Tanaji, a Maratha warrior. Kajol will have a cameo in the film.

pragativadinewsservice
