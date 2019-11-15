26 grams of brown sugar seized in Puri, woman peddler held

Puri: The Excise sleuths on Friday seized brown sugar worth Rs 2.6 lakh from a woman near Binayak Sahi under Baliapanda police limits in Puri district. The accused has been identified as Khuku Mondal of the same locality.

Acting on a reliable input, the excise sleuths conducted a raid at Binayak Sahi and nabbed Mondal while she was on her way to sell the narcotics consignment.

At least 26 grams of brown sugar have been seized from the accused woman and she was forwarded to the court, informed the excise officials.

“A close look at the latest data reveals the number of NDPS related cases has witnessed a sharp rise in the state. The trade of brown sugar is widespread in the Puri district. Some days ago, we had arrested two women from Gokha Sahi and Mangala Sahi in the district. Most of the women are involved in this illegal trade, ” an Excise official said.