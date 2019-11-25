2,502 rape cases registered in state till Sept this year: Minister

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
2,502 rape cases
15

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Home, Dibyashankar Mishra told the Assembly on Monday that  2,502 rape cases have been registered up to September this year.

Replying to another question, Mishra said that 1,430 rapes including 604 rapes of minors were reported in the first six months (Jan-June) of the year, an average of four cases each day.

Related Posts

Odisha: 165 killed in exchange of fire with police in a…

Fake tobacco unit busted in Bhadrak, one held

Boy With Cerebral Palsy Awaits Aid For Treatment In Ganjam…

At least 1,073 rape cases were disposed off in 2018, while 197 persons were found guilty, which amounts to 18.35 per cent conviction rate, the minister said.

He informed that 876 cases ended with acquittals in 2018.

The state government has published a notification to set up 24 special courts to deal with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Twenty one more special courts will also set up in the state, Mishra added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha: 165 killed in exchange of fire with police in a…

Fake tobacco unit busted in Bhadrak, one held

Boy With Cerebral Palsy Awaits Aid For Treatment In Ganjam…

1 of 5,905