2019 World Kabaddi Cup: India set to host from December 1 to 9

Chandigarh: The 2019 World Kabaddi Cup will be held from December 1 to 9 this year, informed Punjab state’s Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Wednesday.

This year Punjab will organise the World Kabaddi Cup and the tournament would be dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Sodhi said that nine teams India, USA, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan and Canada are expected to take part in the tournament. He, however, informed that Pakistan and Canada are yet to get clearance from the Indian government.

The inauguration of the event would be held on December 1 at Guru Nanak Stadium, Sultanpur Lodhi and four matches would be held that day. The closing ceremony would be held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Dera Baba Nanak.

Besides, two matches each would also be played at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Ferozepur, Sports Stadium in Bathinda and Sports Stadium YPS in Patiala.