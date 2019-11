Srinagar: Two militant were killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police officer said the encounter broke out after militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district.

Official sources said on Monday night, one militant was killed in retaliatory action by security forces. Operations are on as it is suspected that more militants are holed up in the area.