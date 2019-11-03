2 children killed in Chhath puja stampede in Bihar

Patna: Two children were killed in a stampede during Chhath puja in Aurangabad. The stampede broke out during Chhath Puja celebrations, according to reports.

The deceased were a six-year-old from Bihta in Patna and an 18-month-old girl from Bhojpur.

The reports said a few others were also injured in the accident which took place at Suryakund. The authorities moved quickly to control the situation when it first came to their notice.

The incident occurred when devotees were returning after observing the Chhath puja, officials said. District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan and senior police officials met the relatives of deceased children.

The incident occurred due to huge number of devotees who unexpectedly turned up at the Chhath puja venue on the occasion. Inadequate crowd control measures also contributed to the incident, it is alleged.