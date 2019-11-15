19-yr-old youth dies of electrocution in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A 19-year-old youth died after he came in contact with an 11 kV live electric wire at Bhupad village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Bhakta (19), son of Ravi Bhakta of the same village.

According to sources, Raju was busy repairing the electric wires of a transformer near the village when he accidentally came in contact with the live wire and died on the spot.

On being informed, Khunta police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem. A case (57/19) of unnatural death has been registered into the incident.

