14th Board meeting of BSCL Directors held

Bhubaneswar: The 14th meeting of Board of Directors of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) met at the Conference Room of the Chief Secretary at Lok Seva Bhawan and took some important decisions.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, also Chairman of BSCL, chaired the meeting.

The Board discussed various topics like project delays pertaining to natural calamities like very severe cyclonic storm Fani, which hit the city on May 3. It also discussed and realised the delays due to General Elections and organisation of World Cup Hockey in the city.

After considering all the issues the Board asked the Smart Solutions Project to be ready by August 2020 and the Smart Janpath Project by November 2020. The Board also approved the annual accounts of the company for the Financial Year 2018-2019.

Among others, Principal Secretary General Administration and Personal Grievance Department Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary Finance Department Ashok K Meena, Secretary Energy Department Bishnupada Sethi, Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department and Mission Director Smart Cities Government of Odisha Prem Kumar Jha, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi and CEO BSCL Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Department Manoj Kumar Mishra attended the meeting. Independent Directors of the Board Dr Sarat Kumar Acharya, Chartered Accountant Siva Prasad Padhi and Professor Padmaja Mishra also attended.