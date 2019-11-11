137 kg of ganja seized in Koraput, one held

Koraput: Police have seized over 137 kg of ganja near Kokriguda Chhack between Semiliguda-Pottangi road on NH-26 here during patrolling this afternoon and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Gopinath Khillo (30) of Semiliguda in the district.

According to sources, a patrol team this afternoon intercepted a suspicious Mahindra Marshal (Registration Number-OD02BE2828) near Kokriguda Chhak. During the search, the cops found 137 kg of ganja and seized it.

The mobile phone, the vehicle used in the transportation of the contraband were seized and the person involved in the illegal transportation was arrested, the police said.

A case (109/19) has been registered against the accused person under Sections 20 (b)(ii)(C)/25/27-A/29 NDPS Act and he will be forwarded to court tomorrow, the police added.