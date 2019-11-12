12 killed,3 injured in fatal road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Doda: Twelve persons were killed and three injured on Tuesday afternoon in a mishap near Doda town in Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.

The SSP, Doda town, confirmed that 12 people died and three injured in the accident which occurred as the vehicle skidded off the road. It was carrying over a dozen passengers. He said the vehicle rolled down the Batore-Kishtwar national highway.

The police official said the exact reason for the accident is being investigated.

It may be recalled that an army vehicle had met with a road accident in the Langate area of J&K’s Kupwara district on November 7. The accident occurred due to poor visibility as there was heavy snowfall. Two army jawans were killed in the accident.

Frequent snowfall has turned the Kashmir Valley into a fatal zone as there are reports that six people were killed due to snowfall-related incidents this week.