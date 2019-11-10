10 critical As Bus Collides With Truck In Balasore

Balasore: At least 10 persons sustained critical injuries after a passenger bus had head-on collision with a truck near Nampho on Jaleswar-Chandaneswar road in Balasore district today.

The incident occurred when the bus carrying the passengers collided with a truck coming from the opposite side of the road.

All the injured were rushed to Jaleswar Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) where they are currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.