Zilla Parishad chairman among 5 hurt as campaigning vehicle skids off road

Sonepur: At least five persons including a Zilla Parishad chairman suffered injuries after the election campaigning vehicle of BJP skidded off the road near Pandiapali on Sonepur-Biramaharajpur road on Thursday.

According to sources, the Zilla Parishad chairman was engaged in the poll campaigning on the vehicle when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and it skidded off the road. The vehicle overturned injuring five persons including the Chairman.

The injured were rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital and were undergoing treatment till the last report came in.