Zilla Hilela song: Sidharth Malhotra, Elli AvrRam shake leg on Bhojpuri remix

Mumbai: The makers of Jabariya Jodi have now released the remixed version of the popular Bhojpuri number Zilla Hilela starring Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvRam.

Zilla Hilela is a dance number that shows the two shaking up the entire district with their moves.

The 2-and-half minute video showcases the vibrant life of Abhay Singh aka Siddharth. The song opens with Sidharth sitting on the car’s bonnet wearing flashy clothes and chewing pan while the flirtatious body-language of Elli captures everyone’s hearts and attention.

The foot-tapping song has been composed by the king of remixes – Tanishq Bagchi and is sung by Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick and Monali Thakur.

The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, is set to hit the screens on August 2.