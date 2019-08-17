Zero tolerance for corruption: Odisha govt sacks 15 tainted officials

Bhubaneswar: Adopting zero-tolerance towards corruption, the Odisha government has dismissed 15 officials from their services and stopped pensions of two others.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all department to adopt zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. The dismissed officials were convicted by the anti-corruption department of the government.

The dismissed officials are former IMV of Boudh district, Debi Prasad Padhi, former secretary of Dunguripali cooperative society in Subarnapur, Devdatta Das, Octroi Tax Sarkar of Umerkote Municipality, Kaliprasad Singh, former junior clerk of Dhamnagar tehsil in Bhadrak district, Batakrushna Barik, former VLW of M.Rampur in Kalahandi, Krushna Mohan Das, former secretary-cum-PEO of Kesinga block, Ashok Kumar Saha, former panchayat executive officer of Junagarh block, Padmamukh Sabar, former secretary of Mursundi gram panchayat Kishore Chandra Pradhan, former assistant engineer of Salia irrigation project, Bijay Kumar Sahu, former JE of Bhawanipatna ITDA, Karunakar Panda, former JE of Kuliana block, Mangal Singh Munda, former assistant engineer of Kuliana block Baidyanath Majhi, former JE of Sarakana block, Pratap Chandra Rout, former JE of Thuamul-Rampur ITDA, Nigamananda Panda and senior clerk of BMC health officer’s office, Chittaranjan Lal.

Similarly, the pension facilities of retired assistant engineer of Kalahandi ITDA, Aswini Kumar Sharma and retired APD of Kalahandi DRDA, Shasank Sekhar Patnaik have been stopped for corruption.