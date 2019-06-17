Zeenat Aman to play Sakina Begum in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat

By pragativadinewsservice
Zeenat Aman
Mumbai: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has been roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming directorial venture Panipat: The Great Betrayal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the announcement.

Spearheaded by Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, the film is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

In the film, Zeenat will be seen playing the role of Sakina Begum who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war.

Apart from the lead cast and now the Don star, Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Kunal Kapoor.

Both Ashutosh and Zeenat have worked together in 1989 film Gawaahi.

Panipat is slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.

pragativadinewsservice
