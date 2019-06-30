Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, posts her announcement on Instagram

Mumbai: Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan’s film Dangal in the year 2016 has announced her dissociation with Bollywood Industry on Sunday.

The National Award-winning actress announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

Wasim will be next seen in The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

The shooting of the film was completed in March and the cast and crew recently celebrated its wrap-up party in Mumbai where Zaira was also present.