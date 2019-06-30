Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, posts her announcement on Instagram

BollywoodEntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Zaira Wasim
36

Mumbai: Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan’s film Dangal in the year 2016 has announced her dissociation with Bollywood Industry on Sunday.

The National Award-winning actress announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting on her Instagram page.

<>

Related Posts

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner tie knot (Again) in France

Ranveer Singh’s 83: Makers might produce another movie…

Motion poster of ‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’ released

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

</>

Wasim will be next seen in The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

The shooting of the film was completed in March and the cast and crew recently celebrated its wrap-up party in Mumbai where Zaira was also present.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.