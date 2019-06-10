Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: After serving Indian cricket for 19 long years, Yuvraj Singh, who played a key role in India’s 2011 World Cup win, announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

The 37-year-old, however, will be available for franchise-based leagues.

Yuvraj Singh has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India from 2003 to 2017.

In 2007, Yuvraj Singh showed his big tournament mentality when he hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in Durban during the first-ever World T20. He followed that up with a barnstorming fifty against Australia and played a crucial hand as India won the first edition of the World T20.

Yuvraj Singh was at his best in the 2011 World Cup. With 362 runs, 15 wickets, 4 man-of-the-match awards and the Player of the Tournament – Yuvraj Singh would forever be remembered for his heroic performance in India’s second World Cup triumph at home.