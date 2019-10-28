Yuva Sena pitches for Aaditya as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: The Yuva Sena has pitched for Aaditya Thackeray as Chief Minister of Maharashtra even as sharing of power continues between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Amey Ghole, the treasurer of the Yuva Sena and a BMC corporator, posted a message on Twitter asking for Aaditya Thackeray to be made the next CM of Maharashtra.

“My MLA, my chief minister,” is what Ghole wrote on his Twitter account along with a picture of his with Aaditya Thackeray.

As per the 50:50 formula, the BJP and the Shiv Sena would have their CMs in Maharashtra for a term of two and a half years each on rotation basis.