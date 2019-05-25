YSRC legislature party elects Jaganmohan Reddy as unanimous leader

Vijayawada: YS Jaganmohan Reddy was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, party sources said.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy’s YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

According to sources, the meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office here lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was taken.

Reddy extended his thanks to the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, the sources added. “In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance,” Reddy said.

News agencies said Reddy sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the “performing Chief Minister,” in a year.