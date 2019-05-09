YouTuber CarryMinati raises donations for Fani-hit Odisha

Mumbai: One of the most famous YouTuber CarryMinati, also known as Ajey Nagar, hosted a live video on his YouTube channel to gather donations for the Cyclone Fani-hit Odisha.

The YouTuber, who garnered a milestone of 2 million subscribers for ‘CarryIsLive’, urged his audience for their valuable time and contribution to help the state that suffered extensive damage because of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

In the description box of his YouTube video Carry wrote, “Help us with your valuable contribution, even the smallest amount can make the biggest difference.”

He also mentioned the official website- cmrfodisha.gov.in- for his audience to donate directly.

Following his live streaming at the largest social media platform, Carry posted an Instagram story mentioning that YouTube has gathered an amount of Rs 50,000 from his live stream for the donation.